Growtech Antalya. The Greenhouse Sector Comes Together in Türkiye

Growtech. Antalya, the global meeting point for the greenhouse sector, will open its doors for the 23rd time this year. The exhibition, held over a 60,000-square-meter area, will bring together producers, distributors, buyers, and industry professionals from around the world.

This year, leading agricultural countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and South Korea will participate with national pavilions, showcasing their innovations and global agricultural technologies. Additionally, China, building on its strong interest from last year, will participate with 97 companies, marking the highest number of exhibitors.

India will exhibit for the first time with its own pavilion at GROWTECH ANTALYA. In total, more than 600 companies from 31 countries will participate in the event.

Growtech. Antalya will provide a platform for showcasing the most innovative products in the greenhouse sector, including agricultural technologies, greenhouse equipment, seeds, irrigation systems, biological pest control methods, and agricultural machinery. With 40% of the exhibitors being international, the event is expected to attract visitors from over 125 countries.

As in previous years, notable events such as International Conferences and the Atso Growtech Agricultural Innovation Awards will be held during the exhibition.

In 2023, Growtech. Antalya welcomed 49,409 visitors from 125 countries and 598 international exhibitors from 27 countries. This year, the exhibition is once again expected to make a significant contribution to the agricultural sector through business meetings and commercial agreements, enhancing opportunities for international collaboration.

You may click here for free registration and quick entry to the venue.

Iscriviti alla newsletter di Agricultura.it Iscriviti alla newsletter di Agricultura.it per ricevere gli aggiornamenti sulle ultime notizie dal mondo rurale. ISCRIVITI! Controlla l'email per confermare l'iscrizione alla newsletter di Agricultura.it